Bank of Russia establishes Data Management Department

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

25 December 2020

News

The new department will operate beginning from 11 January 2021. It will be based on the Reports Processing Department merged with the Data Management Centre (currently a part of the Statistics and Data Management Department).

The Data Management Department will be in charge of the data management methodology and organisation at the Bank of Russia, reports and other data collection and processing, the regulation and control of credit history bureaus’ operations, and the maintenance of the database by the Central Catalogue of Credit Histories. It will also coordinate the work of the Bank of Russia’s Reports Collection and Processing Centre.

Alexey Lukovnikov will be appointed Director of the Data Management Department effective from 12 January. He has nearly 30-year experience in finance and IT. The Data Management Department will be supervised by the Bank of Russia Governor.

The Bank of Russia also establishes the Statistics Department which will start its work on 11 January 2021 and will be based on the Statistics and Data Management Department. Ekaterina Prokunina will retain her position as Director of the new department. First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Ksenia Yudaeva will continue to supervise the Statistics Department.

