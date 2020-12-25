Growth in household inflation expectations persists in December

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

24 December 2020

Based on an inFOM survey commissioned by the Bank of Russia, households’ estimates for both observed and expected inflation continued to increase in December.

At the same time, Bank of Russia monitoring data suggest that short-term price expectations of businesses declined slightly, albeit holding at heightened levels. Analysts’ inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022 were little changed.

Further details are given in the information and analytical commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

