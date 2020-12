Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In addition to the article, the booklet also features excerpts from archival documents, offering readers an opportunity to delve into the accurate and more extensive body of evidence which was used in the article.

The booklet was published in Russian and five foreign languages: English, Spanish, German, French and Chinese.

The Russian and English versions of the article with appendix are available on the President’s official website.

MIL OSI