Viktar Pantsialeyeu, Uladzimir Harokh and Dzmitry Lastouski “adopted” by German MPs

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Norbert Altenkamp (CDU), Johannes Vogel (FDP) and Sylvia Lehmann (SPD) have taken over a godparenthood for political prisoners in Belarus.

Viktar Pantsialeyeu was detained in Brest and is suspected of having participated in “mass riots” under Article 293 of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Norbert Altenkamp, member of the Human Rights Committee of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Viktar Pantsialeyeu and stated: “I protest in the strongest terms against the imprisonment of Viktar Pantsialeyeu and demand his immediate release. His only “offence”: he took part in a peaceful demonstration against the Lukashenka government and, together with many other blameless citizens, campaigned for freedom, democracy and fair new elections. With my godparenthood I want to show him: I stand by your side and admire your courageous and exemplary protest against arbitrary state power. The regime’s violent and unlawful action against peaceful demonstrators must be stopped. Not only Viktar Pantsialeyeu – all political prisoners must be released immediately.”

Uladzimir Harokh was detained for involvement in a protest in the town of Kareličy. Harokh was charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Johannes Vogel, Member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Uladizimir Harokh and stated: “Minsk is not even half as far away from Berlin as Lisbon. The fact that expressing one’s own opinion and peacefully demonstrating for one’s own ideas is not possible without consequences so close to our capital should not leave us cold. I demand the release of Uladizimir Harokh and the other political prisoners!”

Dzmitry Lastouski was detained on September 29. He was charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Sylvia Lehmann, Member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Dzmitry Lastouski and stated: “With great admiration I follow the efforts for democracy of the Belarusian opposition and population, which have now lasted for months. I thank all those involved for not allowing the appalling human rights violations, arbitrariness and torture to divert them from their course. Authorities in Belarus! Release Dzmitry Lastouski and those arrested with him for political motives immediately and ensure the physical as well as mental integrity of the prisoners.”

MIL OSI