The message reads, in part:

“Colonel Blake was an outstanding professional of special courage and life endurance. Throughout the years of his hard and strenuous efforts he made a truly invaluable contribution to ensuring the strategic parity and the preservation of peace on the planet.

Our hearts will always cherish the warm memory of this legendary man.”

George Blake, a legendary Soviet agent and former MI6 officer, died aged 98.

