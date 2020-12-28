Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

News

On 23 December 2020, a meeting of the Subcommittee on Interbank Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan (the Subcommittee) took place via video conference. The Subcommittee was led by, from the Russian side, Ksenia Yudaeva, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia, and Botir Zakhidov, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan, from the Uzbek side.

In the course of the meeting, the central banks of the two countries discussed current issues of interbank cooperation, potential connection of Uzbek credit institutions to the Bank of Russia Financial Messaging System, current status and development paths for the project of accepting Mir cards in the Republic of Uzbekistan, promising areas of cooperation between the central banks of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan in establishing a contractual and legal basis for issue of Uzbek securities in the Russian stock market, cooperation in the field of countering money laundering and the financing of terrorism, ensuring information security, experience exchange and training for personnel of the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan in individual areas of finance.

