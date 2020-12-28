Viasna’s Marfa Rabkova to remain in pre-trial detention until at least January 17

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/101112 2020 2020-12-28T14:37:24+0300 2020-12-28T14:37:24+0300 2020-12-28T14:37:25+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/marfa_amnesty.jpeg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Source: Amnesty International

Marfa Rabkova’s pre-trial custody has been extended by one more month, after over 90 days in detention, according to a decision by the city Prosecutor’s Office dated December 17. As a result, the manager of Viasna’s network of volunteers will remain in prison until at least January 17.

Marfa Rabkova was arrested on September 17 and later charged with “training or other preparation of persons for participation in mass riots, or financing of such activities” (Part 3 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code).

If found guilty, the human rights activist may be imprisoned for up to three years. Belarusian human rights defenders stress that Rabkova’s prosecution is political motivated, as it is related to her peaceful human rights activities.

Amnesty International urged the Belarusian authorities to release Marfa Rabkova, calling her a “prisoner of conscience, targeted solely for her peaceful human rights work.”

MIL OSI