Commentary to Decree No.492 of 28 December 2020

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

28 December 2020

On 28 December, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.492 to convene the 6th Belarusian People’s Congress.

In accordance with Article 37 of the Constitution of Belarus, and with a view of realizing the constitutional right of citizens to participate in the conduct of public affairs, the president decided to convene the Belarusian People’s Congress in Minsk on 11-12 February 2021. The agenda of the forum will focus on Belarus’ social and economic development program for 2021-2025 and major areas of the country’s social and political development.

The 6th Belarusian People’s Congress will bring together 2,700 delegates and invited persons. Participants from the regions and Minsk are elected in accordance with the representation quotas by district and city councils of deputies and most numerous public associations. At the same time, no more than 310 people from each region and no more than 370 citizens from Minsk will take part in the congress.

The list of invited persons is compiled by the national organizing committee for the 6th Belarusian People’s Congress from among the heads of government bodies and organizations, representatives of local councils of deputies, public associations, media, employees of diplomatic missions and consular institutions of foreign countries in Belarus, representatives of the Belarusian diaspora, international and foreign organizations in the country.

MIL OSI