Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Landsbergis is congratulated by his Armenian counterpart

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 28 December, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian, who congratulated him on assuming his new position.

Landsbergis noted that the new Government would maintain the continuity of Lithuania’s foreign policy and would continue to support the ambitious reform agenda aimed at strengthening democracy. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister also highlighted our country’s readiness for further implementation of projects aimed at sharing its experience with Armenian institutions.The Foreign Ministers discussed the situation in Armenia after the second Nagorno-Karabakh war, the COVID-19 outbreak, and other relevant issues. Landsbergis called on Armenia to continue strengthening its cooperation with the European Union and pledged Lithuania’s full support for this effort.

MIL OSI