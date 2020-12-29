Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Landsbergis: We need to protect our citizens and refuse politically motivated extradition requests

Source: Republic of Lithuania

Landsbergis welcomed the European Democracy Action Plan that was presented by the Commission. It will play an important role in promoting free and fair elections, strengthening media freedom, and countering disinformation. The interlocutors also highlighted successful cooperation between the Commission and Lithuania in the preparation of the plan.”It is now important to take concrete action to implement the plan effectively,” said Lithuania’s Foreign Minister.Landsbergis drew Jourová’s attention to Russia’s actions against Lithuanian judges, whose work involved the January 13 case. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister called on the Commission to submit proposals for coordination of a common European response to politically motivated requests from third countries to locate and extradite wanted persons. “A common European response is needed to protect our citizens and to prevent the abuse of Interpol’s system for political ends,” said Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, who agreed with the Vice-President upon coordination and follow-up on this issue.

