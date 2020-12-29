Russian-Vietnamese Working Group on Interbank Cooperation holds meeting

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

29 December 2020

News

On 25 December 2020, the 18th meeting of the Working Group on Interbank Cooperation under the Russian-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation (hereinafter, the Working Group) took place as a video conference.

The meeting was opened by Nguyen Thi Hong, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam. The Russian part of the Working Group was headed by Dmitry Skobelkin, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia, and the Vietnamese part was headed by Nguyen Kim Anh, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam.

The participants of the meeting discussed the current state of the Russian-Vietnamese interbank cooperation and the development of settlements in national currencies, as well as the implementation of joint projects on the use of Mir payment system in Vietnam, the launch of RUB/VND trading on the PJSC Moscow Exchange, and the connection of Vietnamese banks to the Bank of Russia financial messaging system. They also outlined further steps in the key areas of the bilateral financial and banking cooperation.

Preview photo: Ahmed Elborollosy / Shutterstock / Fotodom

