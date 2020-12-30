1,600 fraudulent websites blocked in Q3, as initiated by Bank of Russia

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

29 December 2020

Over the third quarter, the regulator detected over 2,100 fraudulent web resources. Criminals stole nearly 1.2 billion rubles from individuals making online purchases.

Overall, fraudsters carried out 180,000 operations from July to September 2020 that were not authorised by customers. These operations totalled 2.5 billion rubles. One of the reasons behind the growth of this figure (+32% year-on-year) is an increase in the amount of transactions using electronic payment instruments. The number of fraudulent telephone numbers revealed by banks rose more than twofold: 10,700 in 2020 Q3 against 5,200 last year.

For more details, refer to the Review of Reporting on Information Security Incidents Related to Funds Transfers for 2020 Q3.

