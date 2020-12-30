Lithuanian Righteous honored in Los Angeles

Source: Republic of Lithuania

In commemoration of the Year of the Vilna Gaon and of the History of the Jews of Lithuania, Lithuanians who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust were honored in the oldest Holocaust museum in the United States.

At the joint initiative by the Consulate General of Lithuania in Los Angeles, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and the Holocaust Museum LA, the tree and commemorative plaque were dedicated to the Righteous from Lithuania in the Garden of the Righteous at the Holocaust Museum LA with a special event to follow once public gatherings are allowed.

Despite the constant threats of the occupying authorities, many Lithuanians became involved in the rescue of Jews. According to Yad Vashem, Lithuania has the largest number of Righteous Among the Nations per capita in Central and Eastern Europe and the second largest number per capita in the world. 917 Lithuanians who rescued Jews in Nazi-occupied Lithuania have now been officially recognized as Righteous Gentiles by Yad Vashem; 1551 people were awarded the Cross of Salvation by the President of Lithuania.

Lithuanian Parliament dedicated 2020 as the Year of the Vilna Gaon and of the History of the Jews of Lithuania to cherish and preserve the history of Lithuanian Jews, which goes back 700 years, as an integral part of the history of Lithuania and raise public awareness of the significance of the Holocaust as a tragic period in Lithuania’s history.

