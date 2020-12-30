Moscow Exchange delivered on its RUB 100 mln pandemic relief program

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

In 2020, Moscow Exchange donated RUB 100 mln to assist those affected by COVID-19. The program was rolled out in May 2020 in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Russia’s regions across a number of areas.

In late December, the Exchange allocated the last tranche under the program: RUB 10 mln was donated to the Foundation of Moscow’s Municipal Clinical Hospital No. 52, which admitted the most severely ill COVID-19 patients, to finance the purchase of intensive care equipment; RUB 5 mln was transferred to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment for hospitals and social institutions in the Lipetsk Region, Pskov Region, Rostov Region and Tula.

Since the beginning of the program, more than half of the total funds allocated were spent to purchase equipment for hospitals, nursing homes and hospice facilities as well as PPE for doctors and healthcare professionals in about 40 Russian regions, including St. Petersburg, Astrakhan Region, Arkhangelsk Region, Belgorod Region, Tver and Samara.

Yury Denisov, Chief Executive Officer of Moscow Exchange, said:

“When the COVID-19 pandemic began, we realized that we needed to join forces to tackle the disease. With that in mind, we increased our charity budget and began providing assistance to those combatting the pandemic and aid to the most vulnerable. We chose several areas to deliver aid and managed to implement all initiatives since May. We are grateful to all the charitable organizations that supported us by helping allocate these funds.”

Sergey Tsarenko, holder of the second-level doctorate degree in medicine, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine at Moscow’s Municipal Clinical Hospital No. 52, said:”Today, we all have a common goal. It is a single goal for all – doctors, businesspeople, those working at the Exchange: to get the upper hand in the battle with COVID-19. We can do it only by pooling our all resources. Thanks to financial support from our friends at Moscow Exchange, we purchased equipment and medicines directly used to treat patients. Could it be that our hospital become one of the best in the country without this kind of support?”

Nyuta Federmesser, founder of Vera Foundation, said:

“In this tough year of the pandemic, Moscow Exchange allocated RUB 35 mln to Vera Foundation to help those suffering from the disease. With these funds, we were able to purchase pulse oximeters, nursing supplies, medical consumables and medical food; additionally, we sent equipment and personal supplies to take care of seriously ill people, along with beds, linens and PPE to hospitals in Moscow, Dagestan, Yaroslavl Region and Nizhny Novgorod Region.

“In addition, through aid provided by Moscow Exchange, hospice facilities in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod now have instant COVID-19PCR tests. With the tests in place, the hospice facilities will be able to host patients’ relatives during the New Year’s holidays, allowing patients to celebrate with family and friends.

“This is probably the most important New Year’s gift, as no one will be scared to remain alone or feel the pain of leaving a family member alone at holidays and weekends. I thank the Exchange for providing this opportunity.”

Along with Vera Hospice Charitable Foundation and the Foundation for Assistance to Hospital No. 52, Moscow Exchange has partnered with other charitable organizations with extensive expertise and competence that are implementing programs to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the foundations Gift of Life, Starost v Radost, Pravmir, Sozidanie and Perspectives.

