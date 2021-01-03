Mikhail Vedernikov reported to the President on the freezing rain relief effort

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov Vedernikov MikhailGovernor of Pskov Region reported to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on ongoing relief efforts after freezing rain that left over 20,000 people without electricity.

The Governor praised all those services involved, primarily the Emergencies Ministry, for their coordinated work. Some 6,000 people currently remain without power supply. All the consequences of this freezing rain event will have been removed by the evening of January 4.

MIL OSI