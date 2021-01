Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 30 December, following a request for assistance from Croatian authorities, Lithuania allocated EUR 100, 000 for humanitarian aid to the country in the aftermath of an earthquake.

In addition, a total of 300 sleeping bags were also delivered from the state reserve of the Fire and Rescue Department under the Ministry of the Interior. Lithuania already allocated more than EUR 1.3 million for humanitarian aid in 2020.

