Visit to Belarusian Research Center for Pediatric Oncology, Hematology and Immunology

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

31 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the Belarusian Research Center for Pediatric Oncology, Hematology and Immunology on 31 December.The head of state was updated on the status and prospects of the national research center. The President also showed interest in the pediatric disease incidence.“The average annual increase rate is exactly the same as in European countries – less than 1%. The annual increase is 0.76%,” said Angelika Solntseva, director of the center. She added that about half of those who fall ill for the first time are children of early age and the first four years of life. “This also happens because of genetic breakdown. But genetics without the influence of environmental factors may not manifest itself so early,” the director of the institution said.Aleksandr Lukashenko was interested in the scientific work of the center. The center boasts significant achievements in this area. “There is a lot to be proud of. High-tech methods of treatment have been developed. For example, there is a special vaccine to treat patients with some oncological diseases. It works well for those who are resistant to conventional therapy. The progress is very good,” Angelika Solntseva said.The center, however, needs to improve its material base and upgrade engineering communications to develop further and achieve more success in treating patients. Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out that there is a need to decide on what should be done.The head of state also got familiar with medical assistance to children with cancer.

MIL OSI