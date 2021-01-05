Aleksandr Lukashenko awards grants to 73 specialists

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

4 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a decree on presidential grants for 2021.

Presidential grants have been awarded to 73 workers of science, education, healthcare and culture organizations. Funds have been allocated for research and development in physics and mathematics, engineering, medicine, biology, chemistry, agriculture and economics. They will also be directed to the development and application of modern methods and educational and methodological support to improve the quality of education of school and university students, the development of new methods and medical technologies for the diagnosis and prevention of diseases, treatment and rehabilitation of patients.

The grants will be used, among other things, to create new works of art, hold cultural and entertainment events, implement innovative projects aimed at the development of Belarusian culture and the preservation of national spiritual traditions.

