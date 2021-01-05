Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

1 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez as the country celebrates the national holiday – Liberation Day.

“Cuba’s history has become a symbol of the pursuit for independence, freedom and justice. These values unite our countries and peoples,” the message reads.

The Belarusian head of state assured that Minsk will do everything necessary to preserve and deepen friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Havana.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also sent a congratulatory message to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz. “In the context of continuous external pressure, Cuba continues to defend the interests of its people with dignity and to carry out important reforms in different areas of the life of society,” the Belarusian leader said. The President noted the exclusivity of the Belarusian-Cuban relations, which are characterized by a high level of trust and support, and similar approaches to the major problems of our time.

