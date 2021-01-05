Greetings to WWII Disabled Veterans Hospital

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

5 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the personnel of the Masherov WWII Disabled Veterans Hospital on the occasion of its 75th anniversary.

“For three quarters of a century, your hospital has been a benchmark for the quality of specialized care for war veterans. Today the hospital is a multidisciplinary medical and diagnostic institution. It has a national gerontology center which helps our veterans to preserve their vital and spiritual strength, to make their longevity truly active and creative,” the message of greetings reads.

“The difficult epidemiological situation of 2020 has once again confirmed that there are no limits to your professionalism and courage. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, you have demonstrated high humanism and readiness for self-sacrifice with your conscientious work,” said the head of state.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the staff of the hospital new successes, good health, happiness and wellbeing.

