Meeting on social issues

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon,

I would like to begin by welcoming you and by wishing you a happy New Year once again. And here’s what I would like to say at the beginning.

Of course, everything we are doing – and our Government and other agencies have many issues to address on a daily basis – is interconnected. It is clearly impossible to manage finances or develop the economy without macroeconomic stability, which also means that it is impossible to ensure the state’s military capability and security without developing them.

However, our ultimate goal is to make people’s lives better, which means that addressing social issues must always be at the top of our list.

Today, just ahead of Orthodox Christmas, I would like to discuss these very issues, in the broadest sense of the word, and above all, those that concern people in need of special support from the state.

These issues are diverse, but they are united by one important thing – as I’ve already mentioned, it is the work of the state agencies on the social protection of our citizens and on the implementation of both previously issued instructions and those given in the new year, 2021. So let us get down to discussing these issues. I would like to give the floor to Ms Tatyana Golikova.

But first I would like to say that here on my desk I have a draft Executive Order on establishing a fund, as we have agreed, a fund to support children with serious, life-threatening and chronic illnesses, including rare, or orphan, diseases. We have decided to call this fund the Circle of Kindness.

Let me remind you that we will use the money received from the increased income tax applied to those citizens whose income exceeds five million rubles. Not the first five million, but everything that’s above five million. This means that we will receive additional revenue of about 60 billion rubles, so we have agreed to establish the fund I have mentioned and allocate this money to support children in need of expensive medicines.

To be continued.

