Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

31 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended New Year greetings to foreign leaders.

Greetings on behalf of the Belarusian head of state were sent to the leadership of the Russian Federation, the leaders of the CIS countries, the heads of other countries in various regions of the world, and the heads of international organizations.

In particular, Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian President Armen Sargsyan and Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the country’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Moldova President Maya Sandu, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili.

The Belarusian head of state also sent greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Hungarian President Janos Ader, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, US President Donald Trump, Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez and First Secretary of Central Committee of Cuba’s Communist Party Raul Castro Ruz, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, King Philippe of Belgium, King Felipe VI of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

Apart from that, Aleksandr Lukashenko wished a Happy New Year to heads of international and regional organizations, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee – CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Vladimir Norov, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Rene Fasel.

The Belarusian head of state has also sent congratulatory messages to prominent religious and public figures, including to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Pope Francis, and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

The Belarusian President also receives numerous New Year greetings from foreign leaders, heads of international organizations, public figures. The greetings have come from the leaders of Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, Armenia, Palestine, Kuwait, Syria, Jordan, Bahrain, Andorra, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

Apart from that, the Belarusian leader received New Year greetings from heads of various international organizations, including the Union State of Belarus and Russia, the EAEU and the CIS, the CSTO, the SCO, the International Monetary Fund.

The Belarusian President continues to receive New Year greetings.

MIL OSI