Presidential decree signed to declare 2021 Year of People’s Unity in Belarus

4 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed decree No.1 on declaring the year 2021 the Year of People’s Unity. The decision was made for the sake of consolidating the society, rallying the Belarusian nation on the basis of ideas of the country’s sovereignty and independence.

In line with the presidential decree the Council of Ministers will work together with the oblast administrations and the Minsk City Executive Committee in order to put together and approve an action plan on organizing the Year of People’s Unity. The Council of Ministers will also have to ensure the coordinated work of government agencies and other organizations in the course of carrying out this action plan.

