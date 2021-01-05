Social Workers Day greetings

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

5 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to workers and veterans of the social security organizations on their professional holiday, Social Workers Day.

“Belarus is a socially oriented state, which is based on the principles of justice, guarantees necessary support to every family, every person. Social workers protect the interests of our citizens, paying a lot of attention to those who due to various circumstances cannot take care of themselves: people with disabilities, children, the elderly,” the message of greetings reads.

“This difficult daily work requires from representatives of your profession special patience, mercy, the ability to empathize. Such qualities are valuable during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, when you help not only because of your official duties but also out of the call of your heart. I am convinced that this will remain so,” the president said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished social workers and veterans strong health, success in all good undertakings, happiness and wellbeing.

MIL OSI