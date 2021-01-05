Telephone conversation with Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

4 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

The parties discussed a wide range of topical issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation and international agenda.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Dmitry Medvedev also exchanged New Year and Christmas greetings.

