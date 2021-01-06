Executive Order on establishing Circle of Kindness Foundation supporting children with severe life-threatening and chronic diseases, including rare (orphan) diseases

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English
To render medical aid to children with serious life-threatening and chronic diseases including rare (orphan) diseases, the President resolved to establish the Circle of Kindness Foundation supporting children with serious life-threatening and chronic diseases, including rare (orphan) diseases.
According to the Executive Order, the Healthcare Ministry of the Russian Federation shall be the Foundation’s founder; the Foundation’s activity shall be funded by allocations from the federal budget, voluntary asset contributions and donations, and other sources in line with the legislation of the Russian Federation.