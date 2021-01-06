On January 1, 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD7.5 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of January 1, 2021, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD7,468.5 million in the equivalent. In line with Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2020 the volume of international reserve assets shall total at least USD7.3 billion as of January 1, 2021.

In December, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD92.1 million (by 1.2%) after a decline in November by USD109.2 million (by 1.5%).

In 2020 as a whole, international reserve assets reduced by USD1.9 billion (by 20.5%).

The planned repayment by the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus of foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange for the total amount of USD3.9 billion, including USD227 million in December, as well as the sale of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange” were mainly conducive to the decline in the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in 2020.

The proceeds from the placement of bonds denominated in foreign exchange by the Ministry of Finance at external and domestic markets, the attraction of external government loans, the receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget, as well as the increased cost of monetary gold were conductive to the maintenance of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in 2020.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2022, given the repayment by the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus of foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange, should be at least USD6.0 billion.

