Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Romanian counterpart discussed prospects of cooperation, security situation in the region

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 6 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu. Landsbergis welcomed the good relationship between Lithuania and Romania. Both sides agreed to further strengthen their bilateral political and economic cooperation.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister thanked Romania for its significant contribution to ensuring the security of Lithuania and the entire region, and called for strengthened cooperation within NATO.Landsbergis noted that Lithuania and Romania had like-minded views with regard to many international policy and security issues. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister looks forward to further cooperation with Romania, supporting the Eastern Partnership initiative and the Eastern European Partners on their Euro-Atlantic integration path. “The situation in Belarus stimulates us to return to a discussion at the level of the EU on the future of the Eastern Partnership countries and on what we think can be done about it,” said Landsbergis.The Foreign Minister also expressed his delight about Lithuania’s successful cooperation with Romania aimed at gaining support for addressing the issues of Belarus, Ukraine, Russia, the EU’s agenda, NATO, energy security, and other issues.The Ministers also discussed the COVID-19 situation in Europe and in the region.

