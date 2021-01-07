Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis discussed prospects for cooperation with the Ambassador of Romania

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 5 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with the Ambassador of Romania to Lithuania Cosmin George Dinescu. Landsbergis welcomed the good relationship between Lithuania and Romania. Both sides agreed to further strengthen their bilateral political and economic cooperation.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister thanked Romania for its significant contribution to ensuring the security of Lithuania and the entire region, and called for strengthened cooperation within NATO.Landsbergis noted that Lithuania and Romania had like-minded views with regard to many international policy and security issues. The Foreign Minister looks forward to further cooperation with Romania, supporting the Eastern Partnership initiative and the Eastern European Partners on their Euro-Atlantic integration path.The Foreign Minister also expressed his delight about the intensive activities of the Embassy of Romania in Lithuania and hoped that the newly formed Lithuanian and Romanian governments would cooperate closely.Romania held its parliamentary elections on 6 December. Three parties formed a new coalition government, which was approved on 23 December.

