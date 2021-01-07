Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis expresses condolences to Norway

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis sent a condolence letter to Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide. Landsbergis is deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a massive landslide that struck a residential area north of the capital, Oslo, on 30 December and destroyed nine homes.

Seven bodies have now been found in the search for the missing following the hillside collapse that sent mud into the village of Ask. Three more people, including a Lithuanian citizen, are still missing.

Lithuania stands in solidarity with the people of Norway. The Foreign Minister wished the victims of this terrible natural disaster, the relatives of the ones still missing, as well as everyone affected by this calamity strength and fortitude in these difficult times.

MIL OSI