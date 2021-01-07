Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 7 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and discussed topical issues of cooperation between Lithuania and the U.S., as well as international security policy issues.

Landsbergis thanked the U.S. Secretary of State for his consistent personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations and to ensuring security in the Baltic Sea region. The Foreign Minister called on the U.S. to further strengthen its military presence in Lithuania and cooperation within NATO, and reiterated Lithuania’s commitment to allocate 2 percent of GDP for defence and infrastructure spending.“The United States of America has been and will remain one of Lithuania’s most important strategic partners. We are grateful to the administration of this country for its support to Lithuania. We hope that the U.S. will maintain its focus on the region and that in the future we will work together intensively to secure our common interests in the region,” said Landsbergis.The U.S. Secretary of State congratulated Landsbergis on assuming the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania recently. Pompeo also assured Landsbergis that the U.S. would continue actively developing and strengthening cooperation with Lithuania. When speaking about cooperation in the field of energy security, the Foreign Minister requested the U.S. to support Lithuania’s position on the Ostrovets nuclear power plant issue and assured that Lithuania’s Government was making every effort to ensure that electricity generated by the Ostrovets NPP did not enter the Lithuanian market.

MIL OSI