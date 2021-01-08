Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis met with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 8 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, whom Lithuania recognises as the legitimate representative of the Belarusian people, and discussed topical issues of further cooperation and the strategy for democratic forces.

"The progress of democracy in Belarus and the right of its people to live in a free and legal country are among the most important priorities of our foreign policy," said Landsbergis.

