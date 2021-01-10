The President chaired a meeting to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev Patrushev NikolaiSecretary of the Russian Federation Security Council , Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Lavrov SergeiForeign Minister of Russia , Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister , Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov Bortnikov AlexanderDirector of the Federal Security Service and Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin Naryshkin SergeiDirector of the Foreign Intelligence Service .

The meeting participants also discussed security measures during New Year holidays.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

As previously agreed, we are going to discuss two issues today.

The first one is related to ensuring security during festive events, both New Year and Christmas.

The second issue is a very specific, international one related to faclitating the peace process in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and general developments in the South Caucasus.

Let us begin. Mr Bortnikov, please, take the floor.

