Greetings to Sadyr Japarov, President-elect of Kyrgyzstan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads in part:

“Relations between our countries are those of a strategic partnership and alliance. Russia and Kyrgyzstan have vast experience of fruitful cooperation in a variety of areas and constructive interaction within the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and SCO.

I am confident that your work as head of state will further promote the development of the entire range of Russian-Kyrgyzstani ties. This will undoubtedly meet the core interests of our friendly nations and strengthen stability and security in the Central Asia region.”

MIL OSI