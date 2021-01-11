Lithuanian and Israeli Foreign Ministers discussed opportunities for cooperation

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 11 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and discussed good relations between Lithuania and Israel. The Foreign Ministers expressed their belief that bilateral political and economic cooperation would be further strengthened.

Landsbergis thanked Israeli officials and the public for taking interest in the events of the Year of the Vilna Gaon and of the History of the Jews of Lithuania. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, these events allowed us to present the rich history of Lithuanian Jews in more detail.“Israel is a priority partner for Lithuania, with which we are linked by a rich history and people-to-people contacts. As we celebrate the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, we must remember that Lithuanian Jews have been an integral part of our society since the times of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and have made a significant contribution to the development of Lithuania’s statehood, history, culture, and science. We see a great untapped potential for bilateral cooperation also in the future,” said Landsbergis.To close the Year of the Vilna Gaon and of the History of the Jews of Lithuania, the two Foreign Ministers wrote a joint letter, which was published in the Lithuanian and Israeli media: https://bit.ly/3bs01Jn.The Foreign Ministers also discussed the situation in both countries, measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in various areas.Lithuania and Israel established diplomatic relations on 8 January 1992. Last year marked the 300th birth anniversary of the most prominent representative of the Litvak culture – the Vilna Gaon. On this occasion, the Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania designated 2020 as the Year of the Vilna Gaon and of the History of the Jews of Lithuania. Dozens of events, commemorating the world-famous religious authority and the history of Lithuanian Jews, took place in Lithuania and abroad.

