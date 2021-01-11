Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Dutch counterpart discussed prospects for bilateral and international cooperation

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 8 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Stef Blok and discussed the key issues of bilateral and international cooperation.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister thanked the Netherlands for the country’s contribution to strengthening Lithuania’s security. “We highly appreciate the participation of the Dutch soldiers in the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion, Air Policing missions, and joint military exercises. This is a very important expression of solidarity,” said Landsbergis.The Foreign Ministers agreed that it was important to continue supporting democratic processes in Belarus and to make effort to bring to justice those responsible for repression of peaceful protesters. According to Landsbergis, it is in Lithuania’s interest to have a free and democratic neighbour.The Foreign Ministers also discussed relations with Russia. “It will be really difficult to talk about changes in the relationship, until Russia changes its behaviour and takes steps to comply with its international commitments,” Minister G. Landsbergis said.Lithuania’s Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of support for the Eastern Partnership countries. The Foreign Ministers also discussed actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the most important items on the NATO agenda, and the implementation of the principle of the rule of law in the European Union.

MIL OSI