Meeting with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Participants in the meeting discussed the implementation of the Statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, further steps to address the region’s problems, providing aid to the residents of areas affected by hostilities, as well as resuming and developing trade and economic ties and transport links.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Aliyev, Mr Pashinyan,

I am happy to welcome you to Moscow, and we appreciate that you agreed to discuss the implementation of our trilateral Statement on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, as well as further steps to overcome the existing problems and establish peaceful life in the region.

Russia values the partnership and friendly relations that our countries and peoples share; therefore, we are sincerely worried and concerned about the lives of people during this armed conflict. The large-scale hostilities, unfortunately, have led to numerous casualties and aggravated the already complicated situation in the South Caucasus, and increased the risk of terrorism spreading.

I would like to thank you, colleagues, for positively receiving Russia’s active intermediary efforts aimed at stopping the bloodshed, stabilising the situation and establishing a lasting ceasefire. The diplomatic and military agencies of our countries worked hard to reach these goals. We were in contact all the time and were looking for a compromise together.

To be continued.

MIL OSI