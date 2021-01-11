Press statements following talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: First of all, I would like to thank my colleagues, both the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, for agreeing to come to Moscow today and have a meeting to discuss issues related to fulfilling the terms of our peace agreement of November 9, 2020.

We came to the conclusion that overall, the terms of this agreement have been observed and there have been no serious incidents. Russia’s peacekeeping group is meeting its obligations in full to both parties. As I said at the beginning of this meeting, more than 48,000 displaced persons and refugees have already returned to Nagorno-Karabakh. The work to rebuild infrastructure, power facilities, housing and social infrastructure is in full swing.

I find this meeting extremely important and useful because we managed to agree and sign a joint statement on the developments in the region. I am talking about specific steps to establish economic ties and develop infrastructure projects. A working group will be created for this purpose and will be headed by the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia. They will soon create ad hoc sub-groups within the working group and present specific plans for developing the transport infrastructure and the economy in the region.

I am convinced that implementing these agreements will benefit both the Armenian and Azerbaijani nations and, without a doubt, will be helpful for the region in general and, therefore, serve the interests of the Russian Federation as well.

Thank you.

