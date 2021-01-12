Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Canadian counterpart discussed bilateral cooperation and international agenda items

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 11 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with his Canadian counterpart François-Philippe Champagne. The Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, regional security issues, the situation in Belarus, and possibilities of support for democratic initiatives.

Landsbergis thanked his Canadian counterpart for his active effort to advance bilateral ties, as well as for Canada’s contribution to ensuring security in the Baltic Sea region. According to Landsbergis, the transatlantic link and the strengthening of bilateral relations with Canada remain one of the key priorities of Lithuania’s foreign policy.While discussing the situation in Belarus, Landsbergis welcomed the fact that Lithuania and Canada shared views on support for Belarusian civil society, sanctions against the regime, and called on Canada to contribute to the implementation of joint projects and initiatives. The Foreign Ministers also underlined the need to continue supporting the Eastern Partnership countries.Champagne thanked Lithuania for its support and for joining the Canada-initiated Declaration by like-minded countries against the use of arbitrary detention in state-to-state relations. The Declaration aims to achieve an end to the practice by some states of arbitrarily arresting, detaining, and sentencing foreign nationals.

MIL OSI