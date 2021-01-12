Meeting with Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Kravtsov, I have a few questions. I believe you have a great deal to tell me, yet I would like to begin with some of the current issues that are a major concern for many people, namely, our schools’ readiness, at least partial, for distance learning.

Our plans for 2021 provide for completing the connection of all our schools to high-speed internet. How is this project proceeding? And what about some of the ministry’s other plans until 2024?

Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov Kravtsov SergeiMinister of Education : Mr President, I would like to tell you that 2020 was not a simple year for our education system, but we managed to deal with our main challenges. As for distance learning or home schooling, it was a forced measure that we had to take last year to protect the health of our teachers and students amid the pandemic. This is why our schools introduced remote learning. But it will never replace traditional learning. Our schools reopened on September 1, and only revert to remote learning in a targeted manner when this is absolutely necessary.

We have already created a digital education environment, which has complemented and reinforced traditional learning by responding to new challenges. The digital education environment includes a national system of videoconferences, which has been created to abandon our dependence on foreign analogues, and a national social network used for interaction between students, parents and teachers. The content of our digital education environment has been thoroughly checked; it corresponds to the federal standards and is reviewed by experts.

As for our 2024 objectives, Mr President, you can see on the first slide the main parameters that have been set out in the form of express instructions in your executive orders. Our first objective is to build new educational establishments. Last year, we built 828 kindergartens for 122,000 children, and we will build another 767 kindergartens this year.

Last year, we built 277 schools for 169,000 students. This year, we will launch a four-year long project to build 1,910 schools for 1.2 million students. It is important that we have coordinated the allocation of an additional 300 billion rubles with VEB and Sberbank, which means that we will be able to build 500 schools more.

