Members of the German Bundestag take over godparenthood for Yury Bialko and David Mastsitski

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/101264 2021 2021-01-12T23:31:08+0300 2021-01-12T23:31:08+0300 2021-01-12T23:31:10+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/westandbyyou-396×280.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Christoph Matschie (SPD) and Alexander Krauß (CDU) have taken over a godparenthood for political prisoners in Belarus

Yury Bialko was detained for having participated in mass riots and subsequently charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Christoph Matschie, Member of the German Bundestag

Christoph Matschie, Member of the German Bundestag and Chairman of the Subcommittee on United Nations, International Organisations and Globalisation, has taken over the godparenthood for Yury Bialko and stated: “Human rights are repeatedly violated worldwide or still not complied. The situation has worsened in recent years. A current example of this is the human rights situation in Belarus. That is why the activities of organisations, worldwide and local initiatives are particularly important. I support them wholeheartedly. As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou, organised by the human rights organisation “Libereco – Partnership for Human Rights”, I have taken over the godparenthood for Yury Bialko. I appeal to the Belarusian government to release Mr Bialko and all other political prisoners and to comply with international human rights standards!”

David Mastsitski was detained on September 2 on suspicion of involvement in riots. Mastsitski was later charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Alexander Krauß, Member of the German Bundestag

Alexander Krauß, Member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for David Mastsitski. On this occasion he stated: “Courageous! Belarusians stand up for democracy. We can learn this high esteem for democracy from them. That is why I am taking over the godparenthood for David Mastsitski and demanding his immediate release.”

