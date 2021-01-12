Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in December 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for December 2019 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In December 2020, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 36.0% to RUB 90.2 trln.

In 2020, total trading volumes on MOEX increased by 18.7% YoY and reached RUB 947.2 trln. Volumes grew on all major markets: Equity Market (+97.3%), Derivatives Market (+57.7%), Money Market (+23.2%), Bond Market (+8.5%) and FX Market (+6.7%), including FX spot Market (+43.9%).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in December 2020 rose by 34.7% to RUB 4,779.7 bln (December 2019: RUB 3,547.5 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units increased by 111.7% to RUB 2,481.3 bln (December 2019: RUB 1,171.9 bln). ADTV was RUB 112.8 bln (December 2019: RUB 55.8 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 2,298.3 bln (December 2019: RUB 2,375.6 bln). ADTV was RUB 104.5 bln (December 2019: RUB 113.1 bln).

135 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,722.9 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 348.5 bln) were placed in December 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 95.7% to RUB 12.3 trln (December 2019: RUB 6.3 trln) or 173.2 mln contracts (December 2019: 105.7 mln), of which 168.7 mln contracts were futures and 4.5 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 560.8 bln (December 2019: RUB 300.2 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 560.5 bln (December 2019: RUB 614.9 bln).

The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes grew almost 28.1 times and reached RUB 219.7 bln (December 2019: RUB 7.8 bln).

FX Market

FX Market turnover increased by 33.5% to RUB 31.3 trln (December 2019: RUB 23.5 trln), with spot trades growing 97.6% to RUB 10.3 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 21.0 trln.

ADTV on the FX Market was RUB 1,424.2 bln (USD 19.2 bln), compared to RUB 1,117.7 bln (USD 17.7 bln) in December 2019.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 29.4% to RUB 40.3 trln (December 2019: RUB 31.2 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,833.3 bln (December 2019: RUB 1,483.8 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment increased by 13.4% to RUB 20.9 trln, including the GCC repo segment which grew by 85.3% to RUB 8.2 trln.

