Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Report of Vice Premier Yuri Nazarov, Industry Minister Piotr Parkhomchik

12 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard out reports by Vice Premier Yuri Nazarov and Industry Minister Piotr Parkhomchik on 12 January.The meeting focused on the performance of the manufacturing sector and its prospects for 2021 and the upcoming five-year period as a whole. The head of state emphasized the need to have not only forecasts, but also clear plans for product manufacturing and supply. He asked about deliveries on leasing terms, and access to public procurement in the Russian Federation, as well as progress in implementing key investment projects in Belarus.Aleksandr Lukashenko also emphasized the importance of improving the quality of Belarus-made products. This is essential for sustainable operation of enterprises and fulfillment of plans.

