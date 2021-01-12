The Ministry of Foreign Affairs to call on the State Commission of the Lithuanian Language to change the official Lithuanian name of Belarus

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 12 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis received a letter from Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who requested replacing the official Lithuanian name ‘Baltarusija’ with a form that would be closer to the one in the Belarusian language.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya argues in her letter that by changing the name of the country Lithuania would show respect for the sovereignty of its neighbour and would support the linguistic and cultural identity of the Belarusian people.’‘’Belarus’ means ‘White Rus’, not Russia. Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania will call on the State Commission of the Lithuanian Language to consider the proposal and to start revising the official Lithuanian name of the country,” said Landsbergis.

