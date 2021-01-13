Ambassador Audra Plepytė elected as the President of the UNICEF Executive Board Bureau

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 12 January, the Ambassador Audra Plepytė, Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the United Nations, was elected as the President of the Bureau of the Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Lithuania’s Presidency will focus on protecting children’s rights and well-being, mitigating the negative consequences of COVID-19 on children worldwide, as well as distance learning, the use of new technology and innovations to promote children’s well-being, prevention of bullying, keeping children safe in cyberspace, and ensuring equal opportunities for girls and children with disabilities.

Lithuania will hold the Presidency of the UNICEF Executive Board during this particularly difficult time. Due to the pandemic, worldwide school closures sent tens of millions of children home. Millions do not have access to digital or broadcast remote learning opportunities, lack food and health services, including access to vaccines against other diseases. In addition, there has been a significant increase in domestic violence against children.

The Ambassador Plepytė will serve as the President of the UNICEF Executive Board a one-year term. The President and four Vice-Presidents (Costa Rica, South Korea, Morocco and New Zealand) will constitute the Bureau.

The UNICEF Executive Board is made up of 36 member states. It is the governing body of UNICEF, providing intergovernmental support and oversight to the organization. The Bureau serves as a bridge between the UNICEF secretariat and the regional groups represented on the Executive Board, dealing primarily with liaison, administrative and functional matters, such as facilitating the negotiation of decisions at the session, to enhance the effectiveness of the Executive Board.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1946 in New York, UNICEF aims to advocate for the protection of children’s rights, to help meet their basic needs and to expand their opportunities to reach their full potential. UNICEF is committed to ensuring special protection for the most disadvantaged children: victims of war, disasters, extreme poverty, all forms of violence and exploitation, and children with disabilities.

Lithuania was elected as a member of the UNICEF Executive Board for a three-year term in 2019.

