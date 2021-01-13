Condolences over passing of Metropolitan Filaret

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

12 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to Belarusian people over the passing of Metropolitan Filaret, Patriarchal Exarch Emeritus of All Belarus.Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that Metropolitan Filaret was a person of infinite faith and wisdom. “We were lucky that he spent a major part of his life in Belarus and that he loved this country with all his heart. It is for a reason that Metropolitan Filaret was called an example of morality and the conscience of the nation. His head pastor’s service in Belarus highlighted the era of building an independent state. Thanks to the support and fatherly advice of Metropolitan Filaret we built a strong sovereign country where all people are living in peace and accord, where there is no place for religious discord. Our many-year friendship and huge mutual respect became a strong moral compass for me. We lost the Hero of Belarus, the teacher, and the most dedicated protector who was praying for the wellbeing of this country and its people till the very last moment of his life,” the message of condolences reads.The head of state emphasized that the blessed memory of Metropolitan Filaret will remain in the hearts of people and in the chronicles of Belarus forever.

