Greetings to Kyrgyzstan President-elect Sadyr Japarov

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

12 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his election as the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.“I am confident that your work in this high state post will help to strengthen unity and harmony in society, ensure social stability and sustainable economic growth of sovereign Kyrgyzstan,” the message reads.Belarus, while remaining an interested and responsible partner, is ready to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan both on a bilateral basis and in the integration format, the head of state stressed.Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Sadyr Japarov good health, well-being and successes in achieving the goals for the benefit of the people of Kyrgyzstan.

