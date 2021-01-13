Greetings to member of Belarus national tennis team Aryna Sabalenka

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

13 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Aryna Sabalenka, a member of the Belarus national tennis team, on her victory at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open.”This triumph in Abu Dhabi was a true gift for all Belarusians on the eve of the Old New Year. We proudly follow an impressive series of your victories and believe that commitment, diligence and iron will will definitely lead you to the top – No.1 in the world,” the message of greetings reads.Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Aryna Sabalenka good health and new achievements to the glory of Belarus.

