President of the Republic of Poland / News / Outgoing US ambassador receives high Polish distinction

Tuesday, 12 January 2021
Outgoing US ambassador receives high Polish distinction
The order has been granted to the outgoing ambassador in recognition of her outstanding achievements for the development of Polish-US friendly relations and cooperation, and for her commitment to international security.
“Let me express gratitude for this time, which was very intensive, and which saw many developments in Polish-US contacts,” President Duda said during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday.
Mosbacher assumed the post of the US ambassador to Poland in August 2018.
She filed her resignation, effective January 20, in late December. She said her decision was in accordance with rules applying to politically-nominated ambassadors and that her resignation should be submitted before a new president is sworn in.
Mosbacher also stated at that time that she would continue her involvement in the region and was not leaving Poland for good.
(PAP)
