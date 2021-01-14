Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Aleksandr Lukashenko pays his last respects to Metropolitan Filaret

14 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko paid his last respects to the late Metropolitan Filaret, Honorary Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus at the Holy Spirit Cathedral on 14 January.

The head of state joined Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus.

Aleksandr Lukashenko lit a candle to commemorate Metropolitan Filaret.

